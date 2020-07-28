Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,952 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $94,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Paypal stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.41. The company had a trading volume of 200,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $210.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.60.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

