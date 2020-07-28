Pental Ltd (PTL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on August 7th

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. Pental has a twelve month low of A$0.28 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of A$0.45 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Pental Company Profile
