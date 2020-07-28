Pental Ltd (PTL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on August 7th

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. Pental has a twelve month low of A$0.28 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of A$0.45 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Pental Company Profile

Pental Limited manufactures and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry products, stain removers, dishwashing products, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Pears, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, and Janola brands.

