Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys 9,470 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $785,947,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after buying an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after buying an additional 875,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $143.94. 31,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 276.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

