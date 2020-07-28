Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $3.78 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 40.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 84,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 200,500 shares of company stock worth $14,632,750 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.21. 25,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,534. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

