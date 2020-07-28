Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.10. 19,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,837. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

