Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.2% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.45. 50,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

