Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $9.77 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.9% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after buying an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Citigroup by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after buying an additional 2,003,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 406,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,417,700. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

