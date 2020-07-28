Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 2.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 8.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.43. 196,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,877. The company has a market cap of $210.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

