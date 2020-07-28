Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Purchases 7,874 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775,660. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

