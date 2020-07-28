Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,009 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.52. 57,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,409. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

