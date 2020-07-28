Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89,028 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,939,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

