Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

