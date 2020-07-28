Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,809,000 after buying an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after buying an additional 780,831 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. 219,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.