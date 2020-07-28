Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 1,600 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $173.52. 19,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,684,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.