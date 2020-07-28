Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 23,220 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.2% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 459,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 124,672 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 34.3% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 760.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 809,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,507,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

