Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 4,864 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 2.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. 1,028,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $83.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

