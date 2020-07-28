Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $646,868.39 and approximately $4,388.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00703976 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00147427 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002292 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000729 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 445,023,933 coins and its circulating supply is 419,763,497 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

