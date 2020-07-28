Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,311 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 8,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,321. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

