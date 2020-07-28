Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 7.7%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 223,640 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 420,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

