Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

TSE PLZ.UN traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.