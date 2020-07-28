Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $108.85 and last traded at $106.78, with a volume of 1739032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.97.

The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82.

Polaris Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

