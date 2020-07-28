Polymath (POLY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Polymath has a market cap of $19.27 million and $1.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, LATOKEN and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00482435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,200,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, IDEX, Bitbns, DDEX, Binance, UEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Koinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

