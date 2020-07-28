Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 6.1%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.86, 342,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 590,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $407.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 79.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $540,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

