Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 6.1%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.86, 342,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 590,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $407.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 79.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $540,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)
Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
