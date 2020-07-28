Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Stryker by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 35,715 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.22.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,560. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

