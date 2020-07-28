Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 169,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,006. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

