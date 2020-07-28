Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $421,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 31,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.6% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.55. 186,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,368. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $176.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

