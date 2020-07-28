Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,485,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,230,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. 302,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,099. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

