Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $49,952,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,568,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,775,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.46. 26,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,429. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.