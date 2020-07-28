Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 72% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $43,100.77 and $27.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinnest. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,062.33 or 1.00358675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000768 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00165061 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

