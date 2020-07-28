Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.14. 1,956,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,752. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.