QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,539,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

QCOM traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,010,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,228. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

