QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.81 on Monday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,010,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.