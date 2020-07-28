QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,146 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.9% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $136,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 116,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

