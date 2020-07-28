Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 22.5% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.24 million and $224,380.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001298 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006342 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021267 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014271 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.01618739 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022441 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,718,475 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.