QYNO (QNO) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, QYNO has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. QYNO has a total market cap of $591.85 and $2.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

