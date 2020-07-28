Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $172,131.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.08 or 0.01956301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00183705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00106836 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,672,435,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.