Raymond James & Associates Acquires 302,682 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,682 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.48% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $620,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.78. 109,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

