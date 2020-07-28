Raymond James & Associates Acquires 96,342 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $276,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.00. 45,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,841. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $284.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

