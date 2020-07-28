Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.87% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $321,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. 6,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

