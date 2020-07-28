Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $396,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.77. 246,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,330. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

