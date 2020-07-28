Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Becton Dickinson and worth $169,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,474,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $342,978,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.92. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

