Raymond James & Associates Has $159.69 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Netflix worth $159,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

NFLX traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.83. The company had a trading volume of 130,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,530. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

