Raymond James & Associates Has $3.84 Billion Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.62% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $3,836,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.81. 108,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

