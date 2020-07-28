Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,387 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 73,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $250,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

ADBE traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.62. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,222 shares of company stock worth $21,292,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

