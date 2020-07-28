Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $302,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.32. The stock had a trading volume of 109,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

