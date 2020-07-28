Raymond James & Associates Purchases 197,455 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $186,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after buying an additional 1,774,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after acquiring an additional 723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 96,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,559. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

