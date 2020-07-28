Raymond James & Associates Purchases 404,780 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.38% of Target worth $226,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.76. 111,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,354. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.36. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,219. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

