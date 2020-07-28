Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $166,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.24 and a 200-day moving average of $321.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

