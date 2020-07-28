Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,053 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $216,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,245 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.23. The stock had a trading volume of 233,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

