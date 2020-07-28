Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,417 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $162,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 94,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,440 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

